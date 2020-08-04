Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Before You Go: 1,168 new COVID-19 cases; Carriage companies propose new ordinance; "Wave of evictions" possible in US

New safety measures call for horses to be tied to physical barriers

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM

  • Photo via Flickr/pocketwiley
COVID-19 update: DHEC announced 1,168 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths connected to the virus today. South Carolina has a total of 93,604 cases and 1,747 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests was 18.3 percent.

As of 2:09 p.m. Aug. 4, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

Confirmed cases in S.C.: 93,604 (+1,168 new cases since Monday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 11,797 (+100)
Negative tests in S.C.: 673,192
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,774 (+53)

screen_shot_2020-08-04_at_2.10.34_pm.png
Charleston Carriage Association for Responsible Equine Safety (CARES) said it would advocate for a new city ordinance after a July 19 incident where a horse ran from a downtown barn with an empty carriage attached. He was euthanized after sustaining injuries to his leg.

In the July 19 incident, a horse named Ervin broke free of two handlers while they were attempting to disconnect him from a carriage. By the time the employees caught up, he had leg injuries leading a veterinarian to determine to euthanize him.

The employees did not violate any city code, according to city officials investigating. Source: Live 5 News

Associated Press: "Wave of evictions expected as moratoriums end in many states"

Politico: "Trump: 'I can’t say one way or the other' whether Lewis was impressive"

Mother Jones: "COVID-19 is Tearing Through Nursing Homes. Mitch McConnell Wants to Give Their Owners Legal Immunity."

