What Charlestonians need to know about Isaias as it approaches the East Coast

click to enlarge National Hurricane Center

In order to ease rush hour traffic and open up spaces in the five free city garages, city of Charleston offices will close at 1 p.m. today. pic.twitter.com/LVHDXAoYhW — City of Charleston (@CityCharleston) August 3, 2020

The 11am update from NHC shifted the track a little more westward, which could boost wind concerns in the metro area. Flooding continues to remain a paramount concern as we get into the afternoon and evening. https://t.co/rH9Wf7Uz2d — Charleston Weather (@chswx) August 3, 2020

Tropical Storm Isaias trying to get its act together on western side. This is a radar loop from the RADAR out of Jacksonville. You also notice pockets of downpours moving in across our coast of SC this early Monday morning. Watching trends very closely today! #WeatherAlertDay pic.twitter.com/s301C2MP3o — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) August 3, 2020

#ISAIAS MAY BECOME A HURRICANE LATER TODAY



The latest forecast from @NHC_Atlantic strengthens #Isaias to a weak hurricane as it approaches the northern SC or southeastern NC coast later today. Highest winds will remain off of our coast.@WCBD #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/xLiRBg0TMU — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) August 3, 2020

No changes in thinking in the 11pm Sunday Tropical Storm Isaias UPDATE. Winds remain just below hurricane strength at 70 mph. There is still a small window that Isaias could get a bit stronger as it remains in very warm waters. Movement is NNW at 9 mph. Impacts remain the same pic.twitter.com/VTrIZEmUY1 — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) August 3, 2020

Tropical Storm Isaias is still expected to regain hurricane strength today as it heads northeast from its current location off the coast near the Florida-Georgia line, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasts predict it will lose strength once it encounters land, possibly near the upstate.Isaias is forecasted to be near Charleston late Monday.Yes, Charleston is under a Tropical Storm Warning until further notice.