Monday, August 3, 2020

What Charlestonians need to know about Isaias as it approaches the East Coast

Impact still unknown

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 2:15 PM

As of 2 p.m. Monday: Tropical Storm Isaias is still expected to regain hurricane strength today as it heads northeast from its current location off the coast near the Florida-Georgia line, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasts predict it will lose strength once it encounters land, possibly near the upstate.

When will it arrive? Isaias is forecasted to be near Charleston late Monday.

Warnings or watches right now? Yes, Charleston is under a Tropical Storm Warning until further notice.

Local government info: The experts say:

