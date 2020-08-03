The Agenda: Isaias impacting Charleston today; Graham breaks with Trump on election timing, TikTok; Mount Pleasant struggles with virus

click to enlarge
Isaias is comin' to town.
-
US Dept. of Agriculture
-
The western end of Broad Street is one heavily trafficked area of downtown affected by flooding
Outer bands from tropical storm Isaias are already bringing some rain and wind to the Lowcountry. It is expected to make landfall between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington. Experts are concerned about the amount of water Isaias could bring to the area, with four to six inches of rain forecasted. Source: CHSWX
Graham breaks with Trump over TikTok.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham broke with President Donald Trump on recent comments about banning TikTok, saying that an American company purchasing the app is a better solution. Source: The Washington Post
Mount Pleasant struggles with coronavirus cases and mask requirements.
With some of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in the area, the cause is mysterious. While Mount Pleasant does have a mask ordinance, it is only required to be in grocery stores. Some blame Shem Creek for being a magnet for mask-less revelers. Source: P&C
U.S. House of Representatives pass bill for University of South Carolina student killed by driver impersonator.
A bill legislating new safety regulations for ride share companies passed the U.S. House of Representatives, named after Samantha Josephson, the University of South Carolina student who was murdered in March 2019 by someone posing as an Uber driver. Source: Anderson Independent Mail
CDC looking for cruise ship feedback.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking for public input on when cruise ships should be allowed to sail from the U.S. again. Among questions it's asking for feedback on are whether passengers should be tested and how frequently, trip durations, and passenger capacity. Source: P&C