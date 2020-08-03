Before You Go: 1,105 new COVID-19 cases; Isaias' arrival; Graham's unemployment proposal

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
National Hurricane Center
DHEC announced 1,105 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths connected to the virus today. South Carolina has a total of 88,523 cases and 1,647 people have died since the start of the pandemic.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests was 15.2 percent.
As of 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 92,404 (+1,105 new cases since Sunday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 11,697 (+116)
Negative tests in S.C.: 666,538
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,721 (+11)
Isaias soaking coast.
Tropical Storm Isaias is spinning off the South Carolina coast, expected to strengthen back into a hurricane and make landfall this evening. Source: National Hurricane Center
Stay home. Stay dry.
Charleston-area officials have asked residents to remain off streets this evening as the storm comes closer to the metro area. Charleston City Council met this morning and passed an emergency measure that empowers the mayor to close streets and impose a curfew if needed. No curfew has been enacted. Source: P&C
Graham's unemployment proposal:
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is proposing a new proposal to extend federal unemployment benefits that expired at the end of July. Graham's proposal to tie unemployment benefits to a worker's income is more than his GOP colleagues,' but likely less than the $600 per week payments proposed by Democrats. Source: P&C, The Washington Times
