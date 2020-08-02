What Charlestonians need to know about Isaias as it approaches the East Coast

City officials announced that the parking garages below will be open to city residents free of charge from 8 a.m. Sunday, August 2 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 4. (A previous version of this tweet with an incorrect address has been deleted.) pic.twitter.com/5BUYmikF5C— City of Charleston (@CityCharleston) August 1, 2020
Blog: Expect impacts from Isaias to begin Monday, with minor tidal flooding possible as early as this evening. Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Watch, Flash Flood Watch in effect. https://t.co/KdWhTgR0kA— Charleston Weather (@chswx) August 2, 2020