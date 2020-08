What Charlestonians need to know about Isaias as it approaches the East Coast

click to enlarge National Hurricane Center

City officials announced that the parking garages below will be open to city residents free of charge from 8 a.m. Sunday, August 2 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 4. (A previous version of this tweet with an incorrect address has been deleted.) pic.twitter.com/5BUYmikF5C — City of Charleston (@CityCharleston) August 1, 2020

Blog: Expect impacts from Isaias to begin Monday, with minor tidal flooding possible as early as this evening. Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Watch, Flash Flood Watch in effect. https://t.co/KdWhTgR0kA — Charleston Weather (@chswx) August 2, 2020

Now-Tropical Storm Isaias is churning off South Florida Sunday morning, with a forecast to spin up the coast, affecting South Carolina late Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Isaias is forecasted to be near Charleston as a tropical storm late Monday, moving inland over North Carolina by early Tuesday. Its expected impact on the Charleston area is unknown as of now.Yes, Charleston is under a Tropical Storm Warning until further notice.