Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Sunday, August 2, 2020

What Charlestonians need to know about Isaias as it approaches the East Coast

Impact still unknown, expected as tropical storm on Monday

Posted by Sam Spence on Sun, Aug 2, 2020 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
  • National Hurricane Center
As of 8 a.m. Sunday: Now-Tropical Storm Isaias is churning off South Florida Sunday morning, with a forecast to spin up the coast, affecting South Carolina late Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

When will it arrive? Isaias is forecasted to be near Charleston as a tropical storm late Monday, moving inland over North Carolina by early Tuesday. Its expected impact on the Charleston area is unknown as of now.

Warnings or watches right now? Yes, Charleston is under a Tropical Storm Warning until further notice.

Local government info:
The experts say:

Tags: , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS