Saturday, August 1, 2020

What Charlestonians need to know about Isaias as it approaches the East Coast

Impact still unknown, expected as tropical storm on Monday

Posted by Sam Spence on Sat, Aug 1, 2020 at 11:02 PM

click to enlarge NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
  • National Hurricane Center
As of 11 p.m. Saturday: Hurricane Isaias is churning off the Florida coast Saturday night, with a forecast to spin up the coast, affecting South Carolina late Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

When will it arrive? Iasais is forecasted to be near Charleston as a tropical storm at 8 p.m. Monday, moving inland over North Carolina by 8 a.m. Tuesday. Its expected impact on the Charleston area is unknown as of now.

Warnings or watches right now? Yes, Charleston is under a Tropical Storm Warning until further notice.

Local government info:
The experts say:

