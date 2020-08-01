What Charlestonians need to know about Isaias as it approaches the East Coast

click to enlarge National Hurricane Center

City officials announced that the parking garages below will be open to city residents free of charge from 8 a.m. Sunday, August 2 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 4. (A previous version of this tweet with an incorrect address has been deleted.) pic.twitter.com/5BUYmikF5C — City of Charleston (@CityCharleston) August 1, 2020

5pm Friday Hurricane Isaias UPDATE. Winds still 75 mph, moving NW at 15 mph. The forecast track has shifted a bit west, which means the storm could brush the Florida Coast. Hurricane Warning are up along the central coast. There is a chance the storm will weaken after that. pic.twitter.com/n8A1w6aGHb — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) July 31, 2020

Not much change & the thunderstorms of #Isaias are still displaced well east of the center. #chswx pic.twitter.com/2zFYj8qmqD — Dave Williams (@LCWxDave) August 2, 2020

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for the Tri-County area. This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours. This is your signal to begin to prepare for isolated to scattered power outages, tidal flooding, and heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/rqJChHlqLe — Charleston Weather (@chswx) August 1, 2020