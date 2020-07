Before You Go: 1,346 new cases of coronavirus; Monitoring Hurricane Isaias; Census cut short

click to enlarge Photo by Enayet Raheem on Unsplash

DHEC

DHEC announced 1,346 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths connected to the virus today. South Carolina has a total of 88,523 cases and 1,647 people have died since the start of the pandemic.The percent of positive COVID-19 tests was 19.1 percent.Confirmed cases in S.C.: 88,523 (+1,346 new cases since Wednesday)Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 11,332 (+87)Negative tests in S.C.: 631,594Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,647 (+45)Hurricane Isaias may scrape past the Lowcountry on Monday, bringing 2-4 inches of rain. Experts believe that the storm, which has been disorganized and hard to forecast, will bring some impacts to Charleston, but it's unclear how severe. Source: P&C The Census Bureau is going to stop door-knocking a month early, ending efforts to reach those who hadn't filled the 2020 census out on Sept. 30, not Oct. 31, as initially planned. Experts fear the new deadline will lead to a serious undercount of the number of people living in the country, particularly of vulnerable and minority populations, as about four in 10 households have not yet completed the census. Source: NPR - The Verge: Three people just got charged for Twitter’s huge hack, and a Florida teen is in jail