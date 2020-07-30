Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Thursday, July 30, 2020

The Agenda: McMaster (sort of) mandates masks; HBCU funding held up; Boeing to study consolidating 787 production

City of Charleston, Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments receive money for small businesses

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 10:09 AM

Gov. McMaster issues mask mandate of sorts, reopens some large spaces. On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced a mask mandate in all state buildings — but left local mandates up to local officials. He also said concert halls, theaters and sports venues can reopen with capacity limits starting on Monday. Restaurants and bars, already open, can be punished for failing to adhere to safety rules. Source: P&C
Gov. McMaster withholding HBCU funds over lawsuit challenging private school voucher program. State attorneys said Wednesday that McMaster is withholding coronavirus relief money promised to historically black colleges and universities as the lawsuit against using $32 million of pandemic relief for private school vouchers progresses. HBCUs were promised $2.4 million for technology upgrades. Source: AP

Boeing to produce fewer 787s, considering consolidating to one plant. Due to financial pressures from the pandemic, Boeing is cutting production of the 787 it builds in North Charleston and is going to study eliminating one of the two production lines for the jet — the other is located in Washington state. Source: P&C

City of Charleston, Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments to receive money for business loans. The U.S. Department of Commerce is giving S.C. small businesses and entrepreneurs who were affected by the pandemic $14.3 million in relief funds, including $935,000 for the City of Charleston and $616,000 to the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments to give loans to businesses. Source: Columbia Regional Business Report

