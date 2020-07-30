Before You Go: 1,636 new COVID-19 cases; Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias; The race to build vaccine supply chains

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
SCDHEC is working on improving the current TeleTracking system that counts available hospital beds
DHEC announced 1,636 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths related to the virus in S.C. today. South Carolina has recorded 87,117 cases and 1,599 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests rose to 21.5 percent.
As of 4 p.m. July 30, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 87,117 (+1,636 new cases since Wednesday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 11,245 (+134)
Negative tests in S.C.: 631,594
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,599 (+48)
While most deaths continue to occur in the state's elderly population
, there are some middle-aged deaths being recorded as well (note that this data doesn't acknowledge the preexisting health conditions of the deceased).
The current TeleTracking system asks hospitals to report all available beds as one number, which includes the types of beds — pediatric, psychiatric, labor and delivery — that could not be used for caring for adults hospitalized with COVID-19. Today DHEC noted that:
"South Carolina, along with multiple other states, are also working in close coordination with federal partners to improve the new TeleTracking system’s reporting structure in order to provide the most accurate and actionable data possible."
National Weather Center Charleston
is keeping an eye on Isaias as the tropical storm moves through Puerto Rico today with a current track through Florida and north up the East Coast. As with all hurricanes, this track could change at any time, but it's best to be prepared for possible tropical storm force winds late weekend and early next week.
