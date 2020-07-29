Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The Agenda: Health experts expect coronavirus death toll to double by October; Too soon to tell how storm will affect Charleston

Check your hurricane supplies

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
  • National Hurricane Center
Experts expect coronavirus death toll to double. According to projections from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control, they expect COVID-19 fatalities to double by late October. Projections also show that if a universal mask rule was implemented, deaths would level off near 1,800 after August. Currently, more than 1,500 people have died from the virus in the state. Source: P&C

Potential Tropical Storm Nine may impact weekend forecast. A storm, which could become named Isaias later today, is churning in the Caribbean. It's too soon to tell if it will affect Charleston, but it's a good time to check your hurricane supplies. Source: CHSWX

South Carolina listed as coronavirus 'red zone'. A federal report released this week recommends the statewide use of masks in South Carolina and other places considered 'red zones' for coronavirus. It also acknowledged that the state has seen a decrease in testing positivity over the past week. Source: NYT

State speaker's involvement with cruise ship case criticized. After Republican House Speaker Jay Lucas filed brief challenging a ruling that related to a proposed cruise ship terminal in Charleston, environmentalists and historic preservation groups are criticizing the move, saying it is an "inexcusably late" filing. Source: P&C

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS