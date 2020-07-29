The Agenda: Health experts expect coronavirus death toll to double by October; Too soon to tell how storm will affect Charleston

click to enlarge
Experts expect coronavirus death toll to double.
National Hurricane Center
According to projections from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control, they expect COVID-19 fatalities to double by late October. Projections also show that if a universal mask rule was implemented, deaths would level off near 1,800 after August. Currently, more than 1,500 people have died from the virus in the state. Source: P&C
Potential Tropical Storm Nine may impact weekend forecast.
A storm, which could become named Isaias later today, is churning in the Caribbean. It's too soon to tell if it will affect Charleston, but it's a good time to check your hurricane supplies. Source: CHSWX
South Carolina listed as coronavirus 'red zone'.
A federal report released this week recommends the statewide use of masks in South Carolina and other places considered 'red zones' for coronavirus. It also acknowledged that the state has seen a decrease in testing positivity over the past week. Source: NYT
State speaker's involvement with cruise ship case criticized.
After Republican House Speaker Jay Lucas filed brief challenging a ruling that related to a proposed cruise ship terminal in Charleston, environmentalists and historic preservation groups are criticizing the move, saying it is an "inexcusably late" filing. Source: P&C