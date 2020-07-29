Before You Go: 1,666 new COVID-19 cases; Fatalities could double by November; Unions sue USDA over meat plants

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update
: DHEC announced 1,666 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths related to the virus in S.C. today. South Carolina has recorded 85,423 cases and 1,551 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests rose to 19.9 percent.
As of 2:07 p.m. July 29, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control
:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 85,423 (+1,666 new cases since Tuesday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 11,111 (+205)
Negative tests in S.C.: 622,902
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,551 (+48)
Top Stories
:
South Carolina's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1,500 Tuesday, and experts at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control think this number could double by November 1. DHEC is projecting 3,186 deaths by the end of October but reported this number could be significantly lower if a universal mask mandate were to be implemented. Source: P&C
Several South Carolina tenants could be evicted by the end of August. As reported by Charleston City Paper
and The State
, the federal CARES Act prohibited landlords from evicting those residing in buildings backed by federal mortgages until July 24, when it expired. Although Congress is pushing for a second aid package, the most recent version does not protect tenants from being evicted. Source: The State, CP
