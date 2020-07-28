click to enlarge Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Of the 1,121 students initially unaccounted for since schools shuttered for in-person learning in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester 2 school districts, 1,028 have made contact with their school staff in recent weeks.Dorchester School District 2 public information officer Pat Raynor called her district’s progress “remarkable” in dropping from 143 unaccounted-for students as of June 29 to 16 students as of July 24.The S.C. Department of Education released an updated report July 24 showing 0.5 percent of statewide public school children, or 3,557, have not contacted school staff since March 15 when the state shuttered in-person instruction and they moved to distance learning. When the state first reported the number of unaccounted-for children on June 29, it was at 2 percent, or 16,085 students. That means 12,528 students were found over the past several weeks.Raynor said the effort in Dorchester County to contact children who did not participate in online learning or turn in packets began soon after in-person class closures.“That’s been a major priority through all of the process,” she said. “Some of the students, after repeated attempts had not been contacted, our school resource officers went out to the home … There’s been a lot of effort at every level.”Raynor said some of the children did not have access to the internet or a device — something that will be solved with the district’s initiative this coming year to have a device for every student.In the Charleston region, 93 students remain uncontacted. Charleston County has the most still-unaccounted-for students with 40. It initially reported 356 students had not contacted school staff since March. Berkeley County has not heard from 37 students. Charleston schools and Berkeley schools spokespeople did not respond Monday for request to comment.“There have been school districts out actively looking to make sure their numbers were right, make contact with these children,” said Lexington Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy, who has raised the alarm statewide over the issue. “I give them credit for that.”Raynor said her district suspects some of the remaining 16 children have moved and the guardians have not yet requested student records, though she added that the district will continue to try to reach them.Shealy said the work also doesn’t end with tracking down all students.“We’ve found them and laid eyes on them but are we going to sign them up and get them back in school,” she said. “We have to figure out how we’re going to educate them and it's way more than the (initially reported) 16,000 that haven't had an education.”