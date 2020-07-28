Before You Go: 1,573 new COVID-19 cases; SC congressman in pulled video; Trees can fight the pandemic

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
Another 1,573 cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths related to the virus were recorded in S.C. today. Charleston County has seen 10,906 cases of the novel coronavirus.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests rose to 18.1 percent.
As of 3:38 p.m. July 28, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Confirmed cases in S.C.: 83,720 (+1,573 new cases since Monday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 10,906 (+180)
Negative tests in S.C.: 614,571
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,505 (+53)
Top Stories:
South Carolina congressman Ralph Norman appeared in a now-banned video Monday of doctors making dubious claims about COVID-19. In the video, Norman advocated for schools to reopen for in-person classes.
The video was scoured from social media sites for misleading claims soon after it was posted. One doctor alleged that masks are unwarranted and anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said hydroxychloroquine, which the president has touted as a cure, is "unlikely to be effective" in treating the disease and may present other health risks. In addition, health experts, including local doctors, have encouraged the public to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Source: P&C
