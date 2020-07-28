Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Before You Go: 1,573 new COVID-19 cases; SC congressman in pulled video; Trees can fight the pandemic

The video claims masks are unnecessary to stop COVID-19

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
COVID-19 update: Another 1,573 cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths related to the virus were recorded in S.C. today. Charleston County has seen 10,906 cases of the novel coronavirus.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests rose to 18.1 percent.

As of 3:38 p.m. July 28, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control: Confirmed cases in S.C.: 83,720 (+1,573 new cases since Monday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 10,906 (+180)
Negative tests in S.C.: 614,571
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,505 (+53)
screen_shot_2020-07-28_at_3.41.50_pm.png

Top Stories:
South Carolina congressman Ralph Norman appeared in a now-banned video Monday of doctors making dubious claims about COVID-19. In the video, Norman advocated for schools to reopen for in-person classes.

The video was scoured from social media sites for misleading claims soon after it was posted. One doctor alleged that masks are unwarranted and anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said hydroxychloroquine, which the president has touted as a cure, is "unlikely to be effective" in treating the disease and may present other health risks. In addition, health experts, including local doctors, have encouraged the public to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Source: P&C

What we're reading:
NPR: "After Being Called Out For Racism, What Comes Next?"

Scalawag: "Georgia tried to ban abortions. Pandemic-era telemedicine offers a unique alternative."

Mother Jones: "How Trees Can Help Us Fight a Pandemic"

More from the City Paper:
- Charleston Library Society hosts digital event with Suzanne Nossel
- SC schools report contact with thousands of students unaccounted for during pandemic
- Uptown Social debuts Bodega, a breakfast concept with New York-style sandwiches, pastries and brunch-themed cocktails
- Singer-songwriter Dylan Swinson will livestream an August show from the N. Charleston PAC
- Bring Butcher & Bee favorites to the comfort of your home with new do-it-yourself kits

Tags: , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS