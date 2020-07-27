Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Monday, July 27, 2020

The Agenda: Half of SC renters at risk of eviction; Judge says NJ prison is safer than SC Lowcountry

Kiawah Island seeks public help to protect bobcats

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 10:12 AM

Half of S.C. renters could be at risk of eviction. Advocates for low-income South Carolinians fear that half of renters could be at risk of eviction. With the end of the $600 per week additional unemployment payment, nonprofits are bracing for a surge of evictions. Source: Charleston City Paper

MUSC addresses coronavirus testing backlog. The Medical University of South Carolina has a backlog of coronavirus tests, reporting that results come back after more than 50 hours on average, up from 30 hours previously. Among the causes of the backlog are a shortage of specialized equipment, machinery issues and more. Source: P&C

Federal judge decides coronavirus risk lower in N.J. prison than in S.C. A federal judge based in Charleston turned down a request from a New Jersey inmate to return to his Colleton County home, saying that his risk of dying from the coronavirus is greater in South Carolina than it is in prison. Source: Charlotte Observer

Kiawah Island asking for help to protect dwindling bobcat population. Due to rodent poison left around houses, restaurants, hotels and shopping centers, Kiawah Island's once-healthy population of bobcats is down to 10. The Island doesn't have the authority to ban the poison, so it's asking for the public's help. Source: P&C

Overdose deaths up during pandemic. Overdose deaths in South Carolina have risen sharply since March. Experts believe it is due to people being forced to change their treatment, routines and lifestyles that help keep their addiction at bay. Source: AP

