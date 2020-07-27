Donate to the City Paper | Flip page by page

Monday, July 27, 2020

Before You Go: 1,226 new COVID-19 cases; Remembering John Lewis; Cutting coronavirus aid

Trump will not visit Capitol where Lewis lies in state

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM

COVID-19 update: Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,226 new coronavirus cases and 17 confirmed deaths. Charleston County reported 115 new cases.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests reported Monday was 14.6 percent.

As of 4:59 p.m. July 27, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

Confirmed cases in S.C.: 82,071 (+1,226 new cases since Thursday)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 10,726 (+115)
Negative tests in S.C.: 605,269
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,452 (+17)

Top story:

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia was memorialized over the weekend and is lying in state in the U.S. Capitol today and tomorrow. Lewis was a civil rights activist as a young man, helping to desegregate lunch counters, buses and other public places alongside other men and women like Bernard Lafayette, who spoke with Vox about Lewis' legacy.

On this week's Bakari Sellers Podcast, Bakari interviews his father Cleveland Sellers, who was also a civil rights activist, about Lewis' influence.

What we're reading:

President Donald Trump said he will not visit the Capitol to pay respects to Lewis. Source: The Hill

A Clemson University Extension office email on Monday notified South Carolinians to be wary of mysterious mailings of seeds that could turn up in the state from China. Source: Live 5 News

Proposed Republican changes to jobless aid being discussed in Congress would cut the payments by two-thirds. Source: NYT

Students on school buses will be required to wear masks to start the coming school year, state officials say. Source: The State
