The Charleston Battery is back, on a new field and all the games are streaming

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
The Battery relocated to Patriots Point in the offseason, setting up their new home on the shared field with College of Charleston
The Charleston Battery soccer team resumed their 2020 season last weekend, but things look a little different amid the pandemic. You can still watch every game though, live on ESPN streaming.
The team played a single game in March, a win against Atlanta United 2, before having to postpone the season. They kicked off their return on July 19 with a game against Birmingham Legion FC, where the close game ended 2-1 in favor of Birmingham.
Fans can't attend the games quite yet, but they are being streamed live on ESPN+
. Check out the revised schedule and stream the team’s games online
.
The Battery face Atlanta United 2 for another match tonight
at 8 p.m. on the team's new home field at Patriots Point.
The Battery relocated to Mount Pleasant after an ownership change in 2019, leaving their longtime Daniel Island pitch for a new home at the College of Charleston athletic complex that's been freshly kitted out by the Battery.
It's unknown when fans will be allowed to attend sporting events like Battery games, but the team says it "continues to work with local and state officials on plans for potentially allowing fan attendance at future matches."
The Battery play in the USL Championship league.