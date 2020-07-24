Friday, July 24, 2020
The Agenda: Former nuclear exec pleads guilty to $1 billion fraud; Dr. Linda Bell endorses a statewide mask mandate
End of unemployment bonus could cost S.C. economy millions
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM
Former SCANA executive pleads guilty to $1 billion fraud.
Construction on the VC Summer nuclear expansion was halted in 2017 after $9 billion were spent.
On Thursday, a SCANA executive in charge of the V.C. Summer nuclear project plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. The maximum penalties are five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Source: NYT
Top state epidemiologist endorses a statewide mask order.
The state epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, said on Thursday that a statewide mask order would do more than local ordinances to get the pandemic under control. Source: Greenville News
Despite pandemic, South Carolina has budget surplus.
According to the state's Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, the state is projected to end the year with a surplus of $220 million thanks to taxes that came in during July. Source: AP
Ending unemployment bonus could cost S.C. economy.
The end of the $600 a week unemployment bonus could cost the state's economy $120 million a week. Source: P&C
