Friday, July 24, 2020

The Agenda: Former nuclear exec pleads guilty to $1 billion fraud; Dr. Linda Bell endorses a statewide mask mandate

End of unemployment bonus could cost S.C. economy millions

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge Construction on the VC Summer nuclear expansion was halted in 2017 after $9 billion were spent. - SCE&G PHOTO
  • SCE&G photo
  • Construction on the VC Summer nuclear expansion was halted in 2017 after $9 billion were spent.
Former SCANA executive pleads guilty to $1 billion fraud. On Thursday, a SCANA executive in charge of the V.C. Summer nuclear project plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. The maximum penalties are five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Source: NYT

Top state epidemiologist endorses a statewide mask order. The state epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, said on Thursday that a statewide mask order would do more than local ordinances to get the pandemic under control. Source: Greenville News

Despite pandemic, South Carolina has budget surplus. According to the state's Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, the state is projected to end the year with a surplus of $220 million thanks to taxes that came in during July. Source: AP

Ending unemployment bonus could cost S.C. economy. The end of the $600 a week unemployment bonus could cost the state's economy $120 million a week. Source: P&C

