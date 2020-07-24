Before You Go: 1,921 new cases of coronavirus; Charleston County schools unlikely to start with in-person classes; The remarkable rise of Lil Baby

click to enlarge Photo by Rubén Rodriguez on Unsplash

COVID-19 update: Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,921 new coronavirus cases and 46 confirmed deaths. Charleston County reported 221 new cases.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests reported Friday was 21.6 percent.



Approximately 64.59 percent of the state's hospital beds are occupied according to DHEC and the new TeleTracking system.



Reportedly another child has come down with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. This brings the state total of five children who have the syndrome.

As of 2:40 p.m. July 24, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

Confirmed cases in S.C.: 78,298 (+1,921 new cases since Thursday)

Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 10,346 (+221)

Negative tests in S.C.: 579,722

Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,294 (+49)



Big Story:

Charleston County schools unlikely to start in person. According to Charleston County's Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait, unless there's "some miraculous fall-off", it's unlikely that the school year will start with in-person classes for most Charleston County students. Online classes could go on for as long as 30 days, with in-person learning phased in. Source: P&C



What we're reading:

- The New Yorker: After Beating Back the Coronavirus, Jamaica Prioritizes Tourism Over Public Health

- Vox: Portland, polarization, and the crisis of the Republican Party

- Rolling Stone: The Remarkable Rise of Lil Baby

- The New Yorker: Taylor Swift’s Intimate “Indie” Album, “folklore”

- The Atlantic: A Vaccine Reality Check

