Thursday, July 23, 2020

The Agenda: SC superintendent says state will approve hybrid back-to-school plans; State unemployment benefits extended by six weeks

People at two King Street skincare shops cited for not wearing masks

S.C. Department of Education to approve hybrid school plan. The state's Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the department will approve hybrid plans to go back to school, including plans that include five-day in-person instruction. Source: WIS

Virtual learning disadvantages many black students. Virtual learning is difficult for students who don't have resources to go online or home support for school. Source: Charleston Chronicle

State unemployment benefits extended by six weeks. Unemployed South Carolinians can apply for an additional six weeks of unemployment benefits in addition to the previously announced ten weeks announced earlier in July. Eligible claimants will be notified by the Department of Employment and Workforce. The $600 of unemployment from the federal government expires on Saturday. Source: Columbia Regional Business Report

Two businesses cited for not wearing a mask. In the three weeks since Charleston's mask ordinance went into effect, two people have received citations. Both are associated with King Street skincare stores. Source: P&C

