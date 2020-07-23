Before You Go: 1,538 cases of COVID-19; SC hospitals using new tracking system; Hurricane season is ramping up

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
National Hurricane Center
Currently, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is spilling off the coast of South America
Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,538 new coronavirus cases and 49 confirmed deaths. Charleston County reported 172 new cases.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests reported Thursday was 20.9 percent. Approximately 64.38 percent of the state's hospital beds are occupied. Per DHEC, today’s news release includes the first hospital reporting using the new TeleTracking system
. As hospitals acclimate to this new federally required reporting system, the accuracy of the data is expected to improve.
As of 2:32 p.m. July 23, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 76, 315 (+1,538 new positive cases since July 22)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 10,125 (+172)
Negative tests in S.C.: 570,824
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,294 (+49)
Top Story:
Hurricane season is ramping up as Tropical Storm Gonzalo inches toward the Texas coast. As trusted local weather source @chswx warns, "Neither Gonzalo nor TD 8 are #chswx concerns, but they serve as a gentle reminder that we are heading into August in what appears likely to be a busy hurricane season. The easiest day to prep for a hurricane is well before it forms — take some time to give your plan a once-over."
Source: National Hurricane Center, @chswx
What we're reading:
The New York Times
: "The U.S. passes 4 million known cases, as hospitalizations and deaths rise"
The New Yorker
: "Breonna Taylor Can’t Tell Her Story of Police Abuse, but I’m Here to Tell Mine"
The Washington Post
: "American exceptionalism was our preexisting condition"
