Wednesday, July 22, 2020
The Agenda: 11,000 SC kids have tested positive for coronavirus; VP helps raise six figures for Nancy Mace
No charges for employees taking care of euthanized carriage horse
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM
11,000 kids test positive for COVID-19.
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash
According to the latest numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 11,000 kids below the age of 20 have tested positive for the coronavirus. Source: Live 5
No charges for horse on the loose
. Old South Carriage Co. employees who were caring for the horse that was euthanized will not be charged. The city's tourism ordinance handles horse welfare, but doesn't address how horses should be hooked to carriages. Source: P&C
VP Pence helped raise six figures for Nancy Mace.
According to S.C. Rep. Nancy Mace, a 50-person fundraiser on Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence attended brought in "a strong six figures." Source: Live 5
Arguments around masks mirror arguments had over 1918 flu.
The 1918 influenza outbreak killed 60 million people, many cities required people to wear masks, and there were protests about the government telling people what to do. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Source: The State
