Before You Go: 1,654 cases of COVID-19, 86.7 percent of hospital bed occupied; Nurses remember colleagues who have died from virus

COVID-19 update
: Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,654 new coronavirus cases and 39 confirmed deaths. Charleston County reported 190 new cases.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests reported Wednesday was 19.3 percent. Approximately 86.7 percent of the state's hospital beds are occupied.
As of 2:45 p.m. July 22, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control
Positive tests in S.C.: 74,761 (+1,654 new positive cases since July 21)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 9,968 (+190)
Negative tests in S.C.: 563,126
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,242 (+39)
Top Stories
School districts, teachers and parents continue to discuss reopening plans for this fall. Although children were initially thought to be far less susceptible to the coronavirus, data from DHEC shows that there have been approximately 11,000 positive cases among children below the age of 20 in South Carolina. Source: Live 5
Gov. Henry McMaster's proposal to assist families that can't afford private tuition in the form of vouchers was temporarily blocked by Orangeburg County Circuit Court Judge Edgar Dickson. If passed, McMaster would use $32 million of $48 million allotted for coronavirus education relief on the voucher program. Source: P&C
What we're reading
More from the City Paper
