Tuesday, July 21, 2020

The Agenda: McMaster spending millions in coronavirus aid on private school vouchers; Pence heading to Charleston today

Teachers protest

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge The motorcade from Mike Pence's last trip to Charleston - LAUREN HURLOCK FILE
  • Lauren Hurlock file
  • The motorcade from Mike Pence's last trip to Charleston
McMaster sending $32 million of coronavirus response money toward private school vouchers. Gov. Henry McMaster announced he would take $32 million of federal coronavirus response funds and spending it on vouchers for S.C. private schools. The money comes from the $48 million the federal government sent through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Source: P&C

Pence will be in Charleston today. Vice President Mike Pence will be in South Carolina to meet with McMaster (and the governor's wife) at the University of South Carolina about coronavirus response. Then he will travel to Charleston for a fundraiser for House Rep. Nancy Mace, the GOP challenger to Congressman Joe Cunningham. Source: The State

Teachers and community protest reopening schools. A group of teachers and community members gathered for a social-distanced protest asking the Charleston County School Board to continue distance learning and to consider the wellbeing of students, teachers, and staff first. Source: Live 5

Court approves $520 million settlement for Santee Cooper ratepayers. A state circuit court judge approved the $520 million settlement to end a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of Santee Cooper ratepayers. Source: The State

Carriage horse euthanized after sustaining injuries during escape. On Sunday, one of Old South Carriage Company's draft horses got loose while still hitched up to an empty carriage. The horse was euthanized after injuring its leg. The city's Livability Department is investigating. Source: Live 5

Researchers say polar bears could go extinct. According to researchers, if climate change continues at its current rate, polar bears could nearly be extinct by the end of the century. Source: NYT

