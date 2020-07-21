Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Before You Go: 1,870 cases of COVID-19, Charleston County has highest rate; Pence signals support for McMaster's response

White House pressured to reopen Civil Rights-era cases

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM


COVID-19 update: Another 1,870 cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths related to the disease were counted in South Carolina today. In Charleston County, 9,778 have been infected with novel coronavirus.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests reported Tuesday was 22 percent, 4.3 percent higher than yesterday. Charleston County now has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the state, with 2,380 positive cases for every 100,000 people.

screen_shot_2020-07-21_at_3.15.13_pm.png
As of 3:19 p.m. July 21, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control: Positive tests in S.C.: 73,101 (+1,870 new positive cases since July 20)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 9,778 (+160)
Negative tests in S.C.: 554,393
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,203 (+56)

Top Stories:
Vice President Mike Pence, while on his way to Charleston, stopped by Columbia to show his support for Governor Henry McMaster's plan to reopen schools for optional in-person classes this fall. "The president and I believe you’re 100 percent right in making the decision to get our kids back in the classroom here in South Carolina,” Pence told McMaster at a roundtable meeting. Source: The State

The decision to reopen schools has been controversial among educators and teacher advocacy groups, as pandemic numbers continue to move along without slowing. Both SC for Ed and the Palmetto State Teachers Association issued statements opposing McMaster's order, with SC for Ed claiming schools district plans are not following safe reopening guidance. Source: P&C

What we're reading:
Politico: "'The clock is ticking': White House under pressure to reopen Civil Rights-era cold cases"

New York Times: "Chaotic Scenes in Portland as Backlash to Federal Deployment Grows"

ProPublica: "What Coronavirus Job Losses Reveal About Racism in America"

More from the City Paper:
- Charleston vocalist and musician Calvin Taylor dead at 60
- Charleston's Jewish Film Fest goes virtual with online screenings and Q&As
- This week, celebrate Christmas in July at Jackrabbit Filly
- New Charleston judge will work through local DUI case backlog
- North Charleston Cultural Arts Department exhibits work in new Park Circle Gallery

