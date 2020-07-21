Before You Go: 1,870 cases of COVID-19, Charleston County has highest rate; Pence signals support for McMaster's response

COVID-19 update: Another 1,870 cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths related to the disease were counted in South Carolina today. In Charleston County, 9,778 have been infected with novel coronavirus.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests reported Tuesday was 22 percent, 4.3 percent higher than yesterday. Charleston County now has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the state, with 2,380 positive cases for every 100,000 people.
As of 3:19 p.m. July 21, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control: Positive tests in S.C.: 73,101 (+1,870 new positive cases since July 20)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 9,778 (+160)
Negative tests in S.C.: 554,393
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,203 (+56)
Vice President Mike Pence, while on his way to Charleston, stopped by Columbia to show his support for Governor Henry McMaster's plan to reopen schools for optional in-person classes this fall. "The president and I believe you’re 100 percent right in making the decision to get our kids back in the classroom here in South Carolina,” Pence told McMaster at a roundtable meeting. Source: The State
The decision to reopen schools has been controversial among educators and teacher advocacy groups, as pandemic numbers continue to move along without slowing. Both SC for Ed and the Palmetto State Teachers Association issued statements opposing McMaster's order, with SC for Ed claiming schools district plans are not following safe reopening guidance. Source: P&C
