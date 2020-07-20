The Agenda: COVID-19 crisis looms as more return to work; Monument supporters call for cuts for cities that remove Confederate statues

click to enlarge
Hospital officials warn of looming crisis as more return to work.
-
Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash
Hospital officials are sounding the alarm that the spiking coronavirus numbers will lead to a crisis due to not only more people getting sick, but health care workers getting sick and being unable to work and help others. An official with Prisma Health in Greenville said the crisis could be averted in as little as a week if everyone wore masks. Source: AP
Unemployment numbers improve.
South Carolina's June unemployment numbers were 8.7 percent, a drop of more than 3 percent since April and May. The sectors that saw the most growth were leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, education, health care and manufacturing. Source: P&C
Civil forfeiture case gets help from national nonprofit.
A case in front of the South Carolina Supreme Court that could change civil forfeiture has gotten support from the Institute for Justice, a national nonprofit law firm. Source: Independent Mail
Monument supporters call for cities taking down monuments to be punished.
At an event at the Washington Light Infantry building on Saturday, lawmakers and historians called for funding to be withheld from cities that remove historical monuments. State Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, proposed a budget proviso that would penalize local governments from removing monuments unless they are replaced. Source: P&C
Good news.
