Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Monday, July 20, 2020

The Agenda: COVID-19 crisis looms as more return to work; Monument supporters call for cuts for cities that remove Confederate statues

Unemployment numbers improve

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Jul 20, 2020 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash
Hospital officials warn of looming crisis as more return to work. Hospital officials are sounding the alarm that the spiking coronavirus numbers will lead to a crisis due to not only more people getting sick, but health care workers getting sick and being unable to work and help others. An official with Prisma Health in Greenville said the crisis could be averted in as little as a week if everyone wore masks. Source: AP

Unemployment numbers improve. South Carolina's June unemployment numbers were 8.7 percent, a drop of more than 3 percent since April and May. The sectors that saw the most growth were leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, education, health care and manufacturing. Source: P&C

Civil forfeiture case gets help from national nonprofit. A case in front of the South Carolina Supreme Court that could change civil forfeiture has gotten support from the Institute for Justice, a national nonprofit law firm. Source: Independent Mail

Monument supporters call for cities taking down monuments to be punished. At an event at the Washington Light Infantry building on Saturday, lawmakers and historians called for funding to be withheld from cities that remove historical monuments. State Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, proposed a budget proviso that would penalize local governments from removing monuments unless they are replaced. Source: P&C

Good news. Check out our sister publication, Charleston Currents', Monday newsletter on good news throughout the Lowcountry. Source: Charleston Currents

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS