No Kanye West petition signatures submitted by deadline in bid to appear on SC ballot

Ruta Smith
Kanye West held a campaign event at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston on Sunday
A day after Kanye West dropped into South Carolina, making a last-minute bid appear on the November ballot as a presidential candidate, election officials say his campaign did not submit a petition by the deadline at noon on Monday.
West needed to gather 10,000 signatures by the July 20 deadline, which had been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic. A form set up at kanye2020.country
appeared to be configured to collect valid signatures, Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the South Carolina Election Commission said.
"The deadline has passed for any candidate to submit a petition for the November 3, 2020, General Election," Whitmire told the City Paper
. "Kanye West did not submit a petition."
The rapper and musician held an unstructured campaign rally in a North Charleston strip mall event venue on Sunday, where he appeared wearing a bulletproof jacket and "2020" shaved into his hair.
If West's campaign had submitted a petition, the thousands of signatures would have then been checked and verified by mid-August.