Before You Go: 1,445 new COVID-19 cases; Haley will vote for Mace, Pence will visit Tues.; Walmart building in SC

click to enlarge U.N. Photo

Haley served as United Nations ambassador from 2017-2018

SCDHEC

South Carolina health officials confirmed 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the state on Monday, a bit of a reprieve from sky-high figures reported in recent days. (Though it's worth noting that Monday figures are usually slightly lower.)The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also said it had tested 143,336 people between July 1-16 in the state, passing its stated goal to test 140,000 for the virus.The percent positive rate reported on Monday was 17.7 percent.Positive tests in S.C.: 71,213 (+1,445 new positive cases since July 19)Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 9,618 (+188)Negative tests in S.C.: 546,301Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,147 (+9)Former Republican S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, who most recently served as the American ambassador to the United Nations, now lives in the state's 1st Congressional District and says that she will vote for state Rep. Nancy Mace in her bid to unseat Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham. Source: P&C



Vice President Mike Pence will visit South Carolina on Tuesday. He'll attend meetings on the state's COVID-19 response and then travel to Charleston to attend a Mace fundraiser. Source: WYFF-TV The amount that Walmart will spend on its third-largest distribution center, set to be built near Ridgeville, S.C., the company announced today. Source: P&C



Gov. Henry McMaster said on Monday that the state will funnel $32 million in coronavirus aid toward tuition vouchers for private schools. Source: WIS-TV



CNN: "Healthcare professionals and school board members warn Arizona governor returning to school isn't safe" Vox: "We are sleepwalking toward economic catastrophe": Teachers unions sue Florida governor over push to reopen