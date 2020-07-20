Before You Go: 1,445 new COVID-19 cases; Haley will vote for Mace, Pence will visit Tues.; Walmart building in SC

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
U.N. Photo
Haley served as United Nations ambassador from 2017-2018
South Carolina health officials confirmed 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the state on Monday, a bit of a reprieve from sky-high figures reported in recent days. (Though it's worth noting that Monday figures are usually slightly lower.)
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control also said it had tested 143,336 people between July 1-16 in the state, passing its stated goal to test 140,000 for the virus.
The percent positive rate reported on Monday was 17.7 percent.
As of 4:42 p.m. July 20, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 71,213 (+1,445 new positive cases since July 19)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 9,618 (+188)
Negative tests in S.C.: 546,301
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,147 (+9)
Top stories:
Former Republican S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, who most recently served as the American ambassador to the United Nations, now lives in the state's 1st Congressional District and says that she will vote for state Rep. Nancy Mace in her bid to unseat Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham. Source: P&C
Vice President Mike Pence will visit South Carolina on Tuesday. He'll attend meetings on the state's COVID-19 response and then travel to Charleston to attend a Mace fundraiser. Source: WYFF-TV
$220 million:
The amount that Walmart will spend on its third-largest distribution center, set to be built near Ridgeville, S.C., the company announced today. Source: P&C
Gov. Henry McMaster said on Monday that the state will funnel $32 million in coronavirus aid toward tuition vouchers for private schools. Source: WIS-TV
What we're reading:
