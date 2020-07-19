Kanye West stopping in North Charleston Sunday for presidential campaign event

click to enlarge
Twitter.com/kanyewest
West posted a video of himself registering to vote in Wyoming on July 9
Rapper Kanye West is reportedly stopping in North Charleston on Sunday as his campaign gathers signatures to get his name on the ballot in the 2020 presidential race in South Carolina.
West’s campaign event at the Exquis Event Center (5101 Ashley Phosphate Road) starts at 5 p.m. Sunday. Attendees are asked to wear masks and preregister online
, according to a release sent by Lori Johnson. Efforts to contact the venue were unsuccessful Sunday.
The musician and businessman tweeted a list of six locations around Charleston on Saturday where voters can sign their name to support West’s bid to appear on the November ballot. He has until Monday at noon to gather 10,000 signatures to get his name on the ballot.
A form set up at Kanye2020.country
allows supporters to sign their name using DocuSign, but it’s unclear if the forms collected digitally would be sufficient under state law.
Last week, sources
working with West said he was dropping his announced candidacy, but on July 15, the musician filed with the Federal Election Commission to officially become a candidate. His party affiliation, listed as “BDY," reportedly stands for Birthday Party. West is also reportedly making efforts to appear on ballots in Florida and Oklahoma.
West has visited Charleston at least once before, eating dinner at
Tu in May 2018.
During a Forbes
interview on July 8, West described his objections to President Donald Trump, who he has supported in the past, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, denying that his campaign is a publicity stunt. Some political analysts think West’s campaign could be a boost for Trump despite initial polling
showing the musician’s support lagging. In a Washington Post column
today, a pollster said, “I do not want to take Kanye West seriously ... But I know that we have to.”