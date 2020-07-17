The Agenda: Internal White House doc recommends SC, other states close and mandate masks; Charleston County dog tests positive for COVID-19

click to enlarge
White House doc recommends that SC close bars and restaurants, mandate masks.
Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash
South Carolina and 17 other states are in the "red zone" for COVID-19 cases according to an internal White House document. The document recommends that S.C. close bars, gyms and restaurants; mandate masks; promote social distancing; test nursing homes weekly; and use contact tracers. Source: Center for Public Integrity
Dog tests positive for COVID-19 in Charleston County.
For the first time in South Carolina, a dog has tested positive for the coronavirus in Charleston County. A private veterinarian tested the shepherd mix after its owners tested positive for the coronavirus. The dog had to be euthanized for a chronic health condition. Source: WCSC
Tecklenburg turns to prayer amid coronavirus
. As SCDHEC reported 69 COVID-19 deaths, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Thursday a day of prayer for those who have died of the virus, their families, and those still fighting it. He also said we must do "everything in our power to flatten this curve before hospitals are overwhelmed; before additional loss of life occurs; so our schools can reopen; to avoid another shutdown of our businesses." Source: AP
DHEC doesn't recommend restaurants closing when they have COVID-19 cases
. Currently, South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control doesn't recommend that restaurants close when they have cases of COVID-19 on staff out of concern that it could lead people to not take appropriate precautions at places that remain open. Source: WBTW
McMaster asked DMV to give Trump admin S.C. driver license info.
South Carolina is one of four states that has agreed to send driver's license information to the Census Bureau to try to figure out how many residents are non-citizens. Source: P&C
via NPR