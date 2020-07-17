Shooting near King Street leaves husband of CofC provost dead, police investigating

click to enlarge
An early morning robbery near lower King Street left a man dead a few weeks after he and his wife moved to town, where she recently took over as provost at the College of Charleston.
Tom DiLorenzo and Suzanne Austin were victims of the attempted robbery at the corner of King and Clifford streets early Friday morning, according to a statement from College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu. DiLorenzo was shot during the incident and subsequently died from his injuries, according to police.
Charleston Police Department said it was responding to a shooting in the area at 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. A statement from the department Friday afternoon said two males, one of whom was armed, approached the couple and demanded money. Police are continuing their investigation and no arrests have been announced.
Austin was recently hired as provost and vice president of academic affairs at the College, the highest-ranking academic position at the school. The couple, both of whom have worked in higher education, just settled in Charleston in the past few weeks, according to Hsu. The incident took place a few blocks south of campus nearby several restaurants, antique stores and boutiques.
"Our time with Tom was too short," Hsu said. "From what I understand, Tom – as you would expect of any lifelong academician – held education in the highest esteem, even calling it the 'ultimate equalizer' because he knew that education was the only way a person could take full control of his/her/their life and ensure a future of success."
Hsu referred those who may need assistance to the student Counseling Center
or the College's Employee Assistance Program.