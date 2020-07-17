Before You Go: 1,964 new cases of COVID-19; Pentagon bans Confederate flag; Disposable tech

click to enlarge
Coronavirus update.
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,964 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total to 65,857. They also reported 25 deaths linked to COVID-19.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests is 21.6 percent as of July 16.
As of 4:20 p.m. July 17, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 65,857 (+1,964 new positive cases since July 16)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 8,966 (+305)
Negative tests in S.C.: 516,611
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,078 (+25)
The husband of College of Charleston's new provost killed in early morning robbery.
Tom DiLorenzo and Suzanne Austin, College of Charleston's new provost, were victims of the attempted robbery at the corner of King and Clifford streets early Friday morning. DiLorenzo was shot during the incident and subsequently died from his injuries, according to police. Source: City Paper Pentagon bans confederate flag on Department of Defense property.
The new policy treads lightly – instead of outright naming the confederate flag, it names flags that are acceptable to fly on Department of Defense property. It includes the American flag; the flag of U.S. states, territories, and D.C.; military flags; and flags of allies. Defense Secretary Mark Esper wrote: "The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect." Source: Politico
What we're reading:
The rest from the City Paper:
