The Agenda: Teacher groups oppose state's push to hold in-person classes; Increase in demand for tests may lead to longer wait times
IOP cuts beach parking
by Lauren Hurlock
July 16, 2020
Teacher groups oppose Gov. McMaster's school reopening recommendations.
Several teacher organizations have released statements opposing Gov. Henry McMaster's request that all districts have an option for in-person schooling five days a week. One teacher went as far to say, "we're essentially playing Russian roulette with people's lives." Source: WBTW
Increase in demand for tests could mean longer waits for results
. Health experts say that getting coronavirus results may take longer with more people wanting to get tested. Depending on where a test was conducted, results can come in as little as 48 hours or up to 9 days later. Source: WCSC
Isle of Palms restricts beach parking.
Isle of Palms is restricting parking on the island as of Friday — leaving 45 percent fewer spaces for beachgoers. Officials hope that it will reduce numbers of people going to the beach and aid in social distancing. However, people can still bring chairs and coolers. Source: P&C
USPS mail could be delayed due to cost-cutting measures.
The U.S. Postal Service's new leader has introduced cost cutting measures, including eliminating overtime and late trips for hundreds of thousands of postal workers. Source: AP
