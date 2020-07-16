Before You Go: 1,842 new COVID-19 cases; SC's highest single-day death toll so far; Folly and Isle of Palms limit parking

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update
Ruta Smith
Folly Beach pre-pandemic
: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,842 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total to 63,880. Thursday's 69 confirmed deaths was the highest single day total since the start of the pandemic.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests is 21.3 percent (as of July 15).
As of 3 p.m. July 16, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 63,880 (+1,842 new positive cases since July 15)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 8,691 (+230)
Negative tests in S.C.: 505,144
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 1,053 (+69)
Top stories:
Prisons Increase Testing
: The South Carolina Department of Corrections will increase testing in an attempt to stop the spread in some of the state’s prisons hit hardest by the coronavirus. MacDougall Correctional Institution, located in Ridgeville, will test all inmates after three died from COVID-19 in just over one week. Tyger River Correctional Institution near Greenville will also test all inmates; to date, 224 of their approximately 900 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. Source: The State
IOP Parking Restrictions:
Isle of Palms and Folly Beach leaders have voted to restrict parking to limit the number of people crowding onto public beaches. On Isle of Palms, parking in city lots is limited to partial capacity and on-street parking is prohibited in many areas. Parking is prohibited along public rights of way on Folly except for residents and business owners. The ordinances goes into effect on Friday. Source: ABC News 4
, Live 5 News
