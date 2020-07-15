The Agenda: Charleston requiring masks in all public places; Coastal flooding rates alarm analysts

click to enlarge
Masks required in City of Charleston
-
Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash
. Charleston City Council voted to require people in the City of Charleston to wear a face mask in all public places, effective Wednesday, July 15. They also voted to reduce the capacity of bars and restaurants and increased the penalties for not wearing a mask. Source: P&C
New tool shows coronavirus risk in crowds
. A tool created by the Georgia Institute of Technology and Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory figures out the chances of coronavirus exposure in different locations, settings, and crowd levels. It uses the number of cases circulating to figure out coronavirus risk. Source: The State
Charleston's COVID-19 numbers mystify.
The exact cause of Charleston's coronavirus spike isn't clear. While experts (and self-appointed experts) have suspicions, there is a lack of precise data that fuels mystery and fear. Source: P&C
Third S.C. prison inmate dies this week.
Samuel Wilson Sr. is the third inmate to die in a South Carolina prison after testing positive for the coronavirus this week, the sixth total. He was being isolated and monitored at Lee Correctional Institution. Source: The State
Costal cities flooding at alarming rate.
The increase in high-tide flooding since 2000 has been "extraordinary" according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Source: NYT