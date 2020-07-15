Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The Agenda: Charleston requiring masks in all public places; Coastal flooding rates alarm analysts

The "mystery" of Charleston's COVID-19 spike

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MACAU PHOTO AGENCY ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash
Masks required in City of Charleston. Charleston City Council voted to require people in the City of Charleston to wear a face mask in all public places, effective Wednesday, July 15. They also voted to reduce the capacity of bars and restaurants and increased the penalties for not wearing a mask. Source: P&C

New tool shows coronavirus risk in crowds. A tool created by the Georgia Institute of Technology and Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory figures out the chances of coronavirus exposure in different locations, settings, and crowd levels. It uses the number of cases circulating to figure out coronavirus risk. Source: The State

Charleston's COVID-19 numbers mystify. The exact cause of Charleston's coronavirus spike isn't clear. While experts (and self-appointed experts) have suspicions, there is a lack of precise data that fuels mystery and fear. Source: P&C

Third S.C. prison inmate dies this week. Samuel Wilson Sr. is the third inmate to die in a South Carolina prison after testing positive for the coronavirus this week, the sixth total. He was being isolated and monitored at Lee Correctional Institution. Source: The State

Costal cities flooding at alarming rate. The increase in high-tide flooding since 2000 has been "extraordinary" according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Source: NYT

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS