Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Before You Go: 1,850 new COVID-19 cases; McMaster wants schools to reopen; Students are using Instagram to reveal racism on campuses

No COVID-19 deaths in S.C. today

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 2:53 PM

McMaster announced that every S.C. school district should offer an in-classroom option for students this fall
  • Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
  • McMaster announced that every S.C. school district should offer an in-classroom option for students this fall
COVID-19 update: South Carolina saw 1,850 new cases of COVID-19 today. There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported today. Charleston County now has 8,461 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 65 deaths.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests inched up to 21.6 percent. Charleston County's rate of infection also increased to 2,056.61 infections per 100,000 people. It is the second-highest rate in the state.
screen_shot_2020-07-15_at_2.14.04_pm.png
As of 2 p.m. July 15, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 62,071 (+1,850 new positive cases since July 14)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 8,461 (+214)
Negative tests in S.C.: 493,565
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 984 (+0)

Top story:

Gov. Henry McMaster announced today that every S.C. school district should offer an in-classroom option this fall. Source: P&C

What we're reading:

The New Yorker: How Pandemics Wreak Havoc — and Open Minds

The New York Times: U.S. Hospital Beds Fill and Businesses Close as July Resembles March Amid Surge

Vox: Students are using Instagram to reveal racism on campus

