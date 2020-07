Before You Go: 1,850 new COVID-19 cases; McMaster wants schools to reopen; Students are using Instagram to reveal racism on campuses

click to enlarge Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

South Carolina saw 1,850 new cases of COVID-19 today. There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported today. Charleston County now has 8,461 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 65 deaths.The percent of positive COVID-19 tests inched up to 21.6 percent. Charleston County's rate of infection also increased to 2,056.61 infections per 100,000 people. It is the second-highest rate in the state.Positive tests in S.C.: 62,071 (+1,850 new positive cases since July 14)Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 8,461 (+214)Negative tests in S.C.: 493,565Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 984 (+0)Gov. Henry McMaster announced today that every S.C. school district should offer an in-classroom option this fall. Source: P&C

