The Agenda: Spearman says school reopening shouldn't depend on 'bureaucrats'; Roper St. Francis to stop elective surgery

State Superintendent says schools reopening shouldn't be pressured by federal government. On Monday, State Superintendent Molly Spearman said that the decision to reopen South Carolina schools shouldn't be made by "bureaucrats" in D.C., but locally. Source: WCSC
New lawsuit alleges Heritage Act is unconstitutional. A lawsuit filed on Friday wants a declaration that the Heritage Act is unconstitutional. Among the plaintiffs is Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of Reverend and Senator Clementa Pinckney, who was killed by Dylann Roof at Emanuel AME on June 17, 2015. Source: WPDE
Roper St. Francis ends elective surgery due to coronavirus cases. Hospital officials say Roper St. Francis is suspending elective surgeries because an increase of COVID-19 patients is stressing the hospital system's resources. Emergency and time-sensitive surgeries will still be performed if needed. Source: AP
State tops lists of worst places for coronavirus. South Carolina is leading the nation — and world — for the number of coronavirus cases per million people, up there with Florida, Arizona, Texas, and California. Depending on the list, S.C. is either third, fourth, or fifth worst for coronavirus infections. Source: WIS TV
Dominion Energy to ask for a rate hike. Dominion Energy South Carolina will apply for a rate hike as soon as next month. They delayed asking for a rate hike because of COVID-19. This would be the first rate hike since the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle. Source: P&C
Joe Cunningham endorsed by General George Patton's Grandson. Mount Pleasant resident George Patton “Pat” Waters, a Republican, has endorsed Joe Cunningham, citing his record for veterans. Source: Press Release