Before You Go: 2,205 new COVID-19 cases; Lexington, Richland schools reopening in August; First federal execution in 17 years

COVID-19 update:
South Carolina saw 2,205 new cases of COVID-19 today, the second-highest day on record, along with another 23 deaths. Charleston County now has 8,247 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 65 deaths.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests inched up to 21.5 percent. Charleston County's rate of infection also increased to 2,004.59 infections per 100,000 people. It is the second-highest rate in the state.
As of 2:25 p.m. July 14, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 60,220 (+2,205 new positive cases since July 13)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 8,247 (+415)
Negative tests in S.C.: 486,697
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 984 (+23)
Earth Fare will reopen in West Ashley and Summerville on Aug. 5. Both stores are hiring. Investors announced in spring the stores would reopen, after Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy in February and closed its stores nationwide. Source: Post & Courier
Lexington and Richland County schools are prepared to open in August, possibly modifying classes due to the pandemic. Social distancing will be enforced, classes will be cleaned frequently and bus routes will be altered to put fewer students on a bus at a time. Specifics will be adjusted as the pandemic continues. Source: The State
