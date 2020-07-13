The Agenda: State approaches 1,000 deaths; Widespread mask use could prevent 58 percent of COVID-19 cases

click to enlarge
South Carolina approaches 1,000 deaths, sets new record for daily cases.
In case you missed it, yesterday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a new 1,952 cases and an additional 10 deaths. The state is creeping up on 2,000 cases per day and more than 1,000 deaths, with the current total at 950. Source: City Paper
Widespread masks could mean 58 percent reduction of cases.
A new study from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggests that if practically everyone in the United States wore a mask, we could prevent 58 percent of COVID-19 cases by Nov. 1. Source: CNBC
South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily bans "no knock" warrants.
The temporary order stops circuit and summary judges from signing off on the warrants without receiving instruction about how they should be used. "No knock" warrants have come under fire after one was used in the March death of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot when police forced their way into her home with a similar warrant. Source: AP
State law enforcement has received $64 million of military equipment from Pentagon.
Since 1990, South Carolina law enforcement agencies have received $64 million worth of military equipment through the federal "1033" and "1208" programs, including mine-resistant, ambush protected vehicles; AR-15-style rifles; night vision sniper scopes; mine detection sets; and more. Source: The State