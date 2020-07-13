Before You Go: 1,532 new coronavirus cases; Charleston has SC's second-highest rate; New lawsuit over Heritage Act

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
Sam Spence
The Calhoun monument sat in Marion Square for more than a century
The state reported 1,532 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 13 new deaths as the state approaches 60,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Percent-positive rates remain high, at 21.2 percent on Monday, and hospital bed occupancy sits at more than 71 percent.
Charleston County currently has the second-highest rate of COVID-19 in the state.
As of 4:15 p.m. July 13, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 58,003 (+1,532 new positive cases since July 8)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 7,832 (+279)
Negative tests in S.C.: 478,645
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 961 (+13)
What we're reading:
A new lawsuit that includes Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of the late Rev. Clementa Pinckney, alleges that South Carolina's Heritage Act is unconstitutional. Source: ABC News 4
Charleston-area police are investigating a string of shootings across Charleston over the weekend that left multiple people dead. Source: Live 5 News
$875,000: The amount spent by anonymous groups in an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Myrtle Beach state Sen. Luke Rankin. Source: P&C
Recode
: "The PPP worked how it was supposed to. That’s the problem."
NYT
: "California Imposing Sweeping Rollback of Reopening Plans Amid Case Surges"