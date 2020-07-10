Friday, July 10, 2020
The Agenda: Judge approves $192 million settlement over failed nuclear project; State will pay for mail-in ballots this November
MUSC project would create virtual ICUs
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 10:28 AM
Judge OK's $192 million settlement over failed nuclear project.
A federal judge has approved of the largest investor-related settlement in the state's history from the failed V.C. Summer nuclear plant. Source: P&C
State to pay for mail-in ballots this November.
The South Carolina State Elections Commission will provide prepaid postage for all absentee ballots for November's election. Source: AP
MUSC working on new telehealth technology for possible ICU surge.
Doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina are working on new telehealth technology for a competition from the U.S. Army’s Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center. Their solution would allow for movable "virtual wards" to be set up which would track data that would be reviewable by MUSC specialists. Source: WCSC
SLED takes over investigation into North Charleston councilman.
The
State Law Enforcement Division is taking over an investigation into remarks made by North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward during a Facebook livestream that involved references to the AR-15 rifle. Source: P&C
Magnolia Plantation's White Bridge damaged.
A large tree fell on Magnolia Plantation's much-photographed White Bridge and caused structural damage. They wrote in a Facebook post that the bridge will be preserved as much as it can be, but it will be difficult to replace and repair the bridge which dates back to 1840. Source: Facebook
Tags: The Agenda, coronavirus, covid-19, election, MUSC, telehealth, SLED, Image