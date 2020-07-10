Before You Go: 1,725 new coronavirus cases; McMaster's "Last Call" booze curfew; Catholic Church received $1.4+ billion in aid

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates:
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 1,725 coronavirus cases along with 26 deaths on Friday. As of their report, 1,438 people with COVID-19 are in the hospital and 177 of them are on ventilators. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 52,273 and confirmed deaths to 922.
The percent of positive tests for Thursday has dropped slightly to 17.8 percent.
As of 2:15 p.m. July 10, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 52,273 (+1,725 new positive cases since July 8)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 6,960 (+303)
Negative tests in S.C.: 452,265
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 922 (+26)
Governor McMaster sets booze curfew.
After criticizing "young people" for not taking the virus seriously, Governor McMaster ordered that restaurants and bars stop selling alcohol after 11 p.m. Currently, 21-30 year olds make up about 22 percent of the state's current confirmed cases and less than one percent of the deaths.
In other news:
Catholic Church receives between $1.4 and $3.5 billion in coronavirus aid.
A new AP report says that the Catholic Church received at least $1.4 billion and up to $3.5 billion in taxpayer-funded coronavirus aid. Not normally eligible for government aid, Congress allowed religious organizations to apply for the low-interest loans that were supposed to help small businesses make it through the crisis. The Trump Administration also offered religious groups an exception to a rule that would have exempted businesses with more than 500 employees. Source: AP
What we're reading:
- The Atlantic
- The Pandemic Proved That Cash Payments Work
- The Daily Beast
- ‘Worse Than New York’: How Coronavirus Exploded in South Carolina
- Vulture
- Michaela the Destroyer
- The Atlantic
- COVID-19 Cases Are Rising, So Why Are Deaths Flatlining?
- The Verge
- The Visual Storytelling of Run The Jewels
The rest from the City Paper:
- Sheriff Al Cannon's campaign paid $500 to create his Wikipedia page
- Theatre 99 is bringing you two livestreamed comedy shows this weekend
- Dear Blanca takes us to the "Overpass" for a new summer jam and video
- Peep Uptown Social's new patio (complete with local artist's mural and 'Mean Girls' shoutout)
- Charleston Pour House hosts yoga benefit for Friends of Gadsden Creek