Friday, July 10, 2020

Before You Go: 1,725 new coronavirus cases; McMaster's "Last Call" booze curfew; Catholic Church received $1.4+ billion in aid

Last call is 11 p.m. starting on Saturday

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 4:01 PM

COVID-19 updates: The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 1,725 coronavirus cases along with 26 deaths on Friday. As of their report, 1,438 people with COVID-19 are in the hospital and 177 of them are on ventilators. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 52,273 and confirmed deaths to 922.

The percent of positive tests for Thursday has dropped slightly to 17.8 percent.

As of 2:15 p.m. July 10, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

Positive tests in S.C.: 52,273 (+1,725 new positive cases since July 8)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 6,960 (+303)
Negative tests in S.C.: 452,265
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 922 (+26)

Governor McMaster sets booze curfew. After criticizing "young people" for not taking the virus seriously, Governor McMaster ordered that restaurants and bars stop selling alcohol after 11 p.m. Currently, 21-30 year olds make up about 22 percent of the state's current confirmed cases and less than one percent of the deaths.
In other news:

Catholic Church receives between $1.4 and $3.5 billion in coronavirus aid. A new AP report says that the Catholic Church received at least $1.4 billion and up to $3.5 billion in taxpayer-funded coronavirus aid. Not normally eligible for government aid, Congress allowed religious organizations to apply for the low-interest loans that were supposed to help small businesses make it through the crisis. The Trump Administration also offered religious groups an exception to a rule that would have exempted businesses with more than 500 employees. Source: AP

