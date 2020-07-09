Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Before You Go: 1,723 new COVID-19 cases; SC superintendent calls for safety measures before reopening; Everclear is a pandemic fave

Fauci thinks we should maybe shut down again

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MORNING BREW ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
COVID-19 updates: The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 1,723 coronavirus cases along with 22 deaths. 19 of the deaths were elderly individuals. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 50,548 and confirmed deaths to 897.

The percent of positive tests in one day continues to hold steady at 20.6 percent.
screen_shot_2020-07-09_at_2.11.28_pm.png


As of 2:08 p.m. July 9, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 50,548 (+1,723 new positive cases since July 8)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 6,657 (+325)
Negative tests in S.C.: 442,178
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 897 (+22)

Top Stories:

On Wednesday, South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said that Gov. Henry McMaster needs to enact additional statewide safety measures before schools reopen this fall for in-person classes. Source: P&C

What we're reading:

The New York Times: "How Everclear became a pandemic favorite"

The New Yorker: "How Jair Bolsonaro and the Coronavirus Put Brazil’s Systemic Racism on Display"

The Washington Post: "Fauci says states with major outbreaks should ‘seriously look at shutting down’ again"

... plus listen to Fauci's full interview with WSJ. "We're all in this together. That's not just a sound bite, that's the reality."

