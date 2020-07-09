Before You Go: 1,723 new COVID-19 cases; SC superintendent calls for safety measures before reopening; Everclear is a pandemic fave

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates:
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 1,723 coronavirus cases along with 22 deaths. 19 of the deaths were elderly individuals. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 50,548 and confirmed deaths to 897.
The percent of positive tests in one day continues to hold steady at 20.6 percent.
As of 2:08 p.m. July 9, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 50,548 (+1,723 new positive cases since July 8)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 6,657 (+325)
Negative tests in S.C.: 442,178
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 897 (+22)
Top Stories:
On Wednesday, South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said that Gov. Henry McMaster needs to enact additional statewide safety measures before schools reopen this fall for in-person classes. Source: P&C
What we're reading:
The New York Times
: "How Everclear became a pandemic favorite"
The New Yorker
: "How Jair Bolsonaro and the Coronavirus Put Brazil’s Systemic Racism on Display"
The Washington Post
: "Fauci says states with major outbreaks should ‘seriously look at shutting down’ again"
... plus listen to Fauci's full interview with WSJ.
The rest from CP:
— Charleston named top US hotspot for 2020 by 'Travel + Leisure' readers
— Coronavirus is growing faster in SC than almost everywhere else in the world
— Charlamagne Tha God reportedly getting weekly talk show on Comedy Central