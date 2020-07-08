Wednesday, July 8, 2020
The Agenda: Medicaid covering COVID-19 tests for SC uninsured; Hospitalizations not a fluke; More people dying at home
Jaime Harrison raises $13.9 million
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 10:15 AM
click to enlarge
Hospitals say more patients 'not a fluke.'
-
Photo by Daan Stevens on Unsplash
South Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations have almost tripled in the last month. State hospital officials say it is not a fluke and not attributable to asymptomatic patients. Their explanation? More people are getting sick. Source: P&C
No insurance, no problem (for coronavirus tests).
Those without health insurance can get tested for the coronavirus for free through the state's Medicaid program. Starting Tuesday, uninsured South Carolinians can apply to have their doctors reimbursed for conducting the tests back to March 18. Source: The State
More at-home deaths.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office officials reported that calls for service — calls when a person dies somewhere other than a hospital — have increased by 36 percent, attributed to people's reluctance to get medical care because of the coronavirus. Source: WYFF
Harrison raises $13.9 million.
Jaime Harrison raised more than $13.9 million for his campaign to replace Sen. Lindsey Graham — double the amount he raised when he out-raised Graham earlier this year. Source: NYT
City will enforce brandishing weapon laws.
The City of Charleston will start enforcing a law against brandishing a weapon in public. Brandishing is defined as waving aggressively. The enforcement comes "in light of recent events", namely clashes over Confederate monuments. If found brandishing a weapon, the suspect can be arrested and the weapon destroyed. Source: P&C
Tags: The Agenda, coronavirus, covid-19, coroner, Jaime Harrison, City of Charleston, brandishing weapons, Image