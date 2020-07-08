Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Charleston named top US hotspot for 2020 by 'Travel + Leisure' readers

Come enjoy Charleston from behind an N95 mask

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM

Today Travel + Leisure released their World's Best 2020 awards and to no one's surprise, Charleston topped the list as best U.S. city. The Holy City is constantly raking in "best city" awards. Travel + Leisure even deemed us best in the world back in 2016.

Keep in mind the cities on this list are designated as top travel destinations around the globe, so things like long-term livability aren't necessarily a factor. The awards are chosen based on answers from an annual readers' survey in which Travel + Leisure readers rate their experiences in categories that range from hotels (Charleston's best hotel, according to readers, is the Wentworth Mansion) to cruise lines to airlines.

South Carolina is currently topping other international lists: Today The New York Times published an update on the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world. South Carolina ranks No. 3, with an average of 2.3K new coronavirus cases per million residents in the last week.

You need only check out the Harvard Global Health Institute's COVID-19 risk assessment tool to see that Charleston tops the charts in the state for new COVID cases per 100K people per day (we're sitting at 71 cases per 7-day moving average).

In a press release, Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford said: "As the world begins to open up again, these comprehensive lists are the ultimate resource for planning your next getaway when the time is right."

If you do choose to visit Charleston soon, be sure to wear a mask in all public places and outside when you cannot maintain a distance of six feet from other people. If you're heading to No. 1 hotel, Wentworth Mansion, you can read up on all the safety protocols they're enacting during the current international pandemic.

