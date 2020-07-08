Charleston named top US hotspot for 2020 by 'Travel + Leisure' readers

click to enlarge
Photo by Devin L on Unsplash
released their World's Best 2020 awards and to no one's surprise, Charleston topped the list as best U.S. city. The Holy City is constantly raking in "best city" awards. Travel + Leisure
even deemed us best in the world
back in 2016.
Keep in mind the cities on this list are designated as top travel destinations around the globe, so things like long-term livability aren't necessarily a factor. The awards are chosen based on answers from an annual readers' survey
in which Travel + Leisure
readers rate their experiences in categories that range from hotels (Charleston's best hotel, according to readers, is the Wentworth Mansion) to cruise lines to airlines.
South Carolina is currently topping other international lists: Today The New York Times
published an update on the worst coronavirus outbreaks
in the world. South Carolina ranks No. 3, with an average of 2.3K new coronavirus cases per million residents in the last week.
You need only check out the Harvard Global Health Institute's COVID-19 risk assessment tool
to see that Charleston tops the charts in the state for new COVID cases per 100K people per day (we're sitting at 71 cases per 7-day moving average).
In a press release, Travel + Leisure
Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford said: "As the world begins to open up again, these comprehensive lists are the ultimate resource for planning your next getaway when the time is right."
If you do choose to visit Charleston soon, be sure to wear a mask in all public places
and outside when you cannot maintain a distance of six feet from other people. If you're heading to No. 1 hotel, Wentworth Mansion, you can read up on all the safety protocols
they're enacting during the current international pandemic.