Before You Go: 1,537 new COVID-19 cases; Barr stops in SC to stump for Scott's justice reform bill; Your phone really is spying on you

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates
-
Photo by Alex Otto on Unsplash
: The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 1,537 coronavirus cases along with 38 deaths. 32 of the deaths were elderly individuals. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48,770 and confirmed deaths to 876.
The percent of positive tests in one day continued to climb, reaching 21 percent.
As of 2:54 p.m. July 8, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 48,770 (+1,537 new positive cases since July 7)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 6,332 (+260)
Negative tests in S.C.: 433,654
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 876 (+38)
Top Stories
:
Attorney General William Barr stopped in Columbia today to discuss U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's proposed criminal justice reform legislation. Scott's proposals have not garnered wide support from Democratic members, who control the House of Representatives. Source: P&C
Uninsured South Carolina residents can now apply to have the cost of their coronavirus test reimbursed through South Carolina's Medicaid program. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services, those applying must have correct citizenship or immigration status to qualify, and tests must be performed by a provider listed on SDHHS' website
. Source: The State
.
What We're Reading
:
The Atlantic
: "Releasing People From Prison Is Easier Said Than Done"
Vox
: "The hidden trackers in your phone, explained"
The Washington Post
: "The pandemic saved thousands of animals from becoming roadkill"
More from the City Paper
:
- Charleston homebrewers make the most of extra time at home
- How Charleston's modern protests parallel the city's civil rights movement
- Charleston receives $21.5 million for drainage project on Crosstown Expressway
- Already hard-hit by pandemic, homeless people now face Charleston's summer heat