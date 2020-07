The Agenda: More places requiring SC travelers to quarantine; Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in Lowcountry

click to enlarge Flickr user mikejay1

Pennsylvania and the City of Chicago have announced travel restrictions for people coming from South Carolina, requiring that travelers quarantine for two weeks. Source: P&C

The Lowcountry is expected to get heavy rain and thunderstorms this week due to a low-pressure storm. The storm has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical system once it gets over water on Wednesday or Thursday. Source: WCIV A new study from Wallet Hub found that South Carolina has the 10th-fewest restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Notably, S.C. came in no. 1 for reopening of child care centers and second for large gathering restrictions. Source: WCSC

After getting postponed due to the coronavirus, the traditional April 15 tax day is now next Wed., July 15. Source: P&C

A Mount Pleasant police officer has been terminated after he was reportedly found passed out in his patrol car with a beer can between his legs. Source: WCSC