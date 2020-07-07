Before You Go: 934 new COVID-19 cases; Positive rate over 20 percent; Lowcountry law enforcement receive military gear

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates:
Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 934 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths in South Carolina.
While the number of new cases is comparatively low to recent days, the percent of positive tests in one day continued rising to 20.7 percent.
As of 2:14 p.m. July 7, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 47,214 (+934 new positive cases since July 6)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 6,072 (+94)
Negative tests in S.C.: 426,691
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 838 (+19)
Top Stories:
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies have received over 2,700 pieces of military equipment from the Department of Defense through the 1033 program. One advocate said, "The signal that it is showing to communities that are over-policed, which is black communities in particular, is that we are at war with you." Source: Live 5 News
What We're Reading:
Associated Press:
New York Times:
Chicago Tribune:
More from the City Paper:
