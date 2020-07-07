Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Before You Go: 934 new COVID-19 cases; Positive rate over 20 percent; Lowcountry law enforcement receive military gear

Latinx and black women make up over 70 percent of COVID-19 pregnancy cases in Illinois

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MIKA BAUMEISTER ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash
COVID-19 updates: The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 934 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths in South Carolina.

While the number of new cases is comparatively low to recent days, the percent of positive tests in one day continued rising to 20.7 percent.
screen_shot_2020-07-07_at_2.19.30_pm.png
As of 2:14 p.m. July 7, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

Positive tests in S.C.: 47,214 (+934 new positive cases since July 6)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 6,072 (+94)
Negative tests in S.C.: 426,691
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 838 (+19)

Top Stories:
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies have received over 2,700 pieces of military equipment from the Department of Defense through the 1033 program. One advocate said, "The signal that it is showing to communities that are over-policed, which is black communities in particular, is that we are at war with you." Source: Live 5 News

What We're Reading:
Associated Press: "Hong Kong grappling with future under national security law"

New York Times: "Nurses Who Battled Virus in New York Confront Friends Back Home Who Say It’s a Hoax"

Chicago Tribune: "Of the COVID-19 pregnancy cases reported in Illinois, Black and Latina women make up over 70%"

More from the City Paper:
- Coroner finds Elijah Weatherspoon died from drowning, DNR still investigating
- Charleston-based artist Kate March speaks on the topic of 'Underdog' at this month's Creative Mornings
- Visit SC state parks for free with Charleston library exploration kits
- Already hard-hit by pandemic, homeless people now face Charleston's summer heat

