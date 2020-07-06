Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Monday, July 6, 2020

The Agenda: What Jaime Harrison will need to do to win; Children's hospitals treating adult COVID-19 patients

White people in US affected by COVID-19 at dramatically lower rates

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge @HARRISONJAIME TWITTER
Longtime South Carolina politico Jaime Harrison is taking on U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham this year, but to win he'll have to lure votes from traditionally Republican voters, including some who will likely vote for some GOP and some Democratic candidates. Source: P&C

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise overall across South Carolina, leading some hospitals including MUSC to start housing adult coronavirus patients in spaces usually used to treat children. Source: P&C

AP headline: Developers cancel long-delayed, $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Will the changing winds in political rhetoric across the South be an asset for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and black candidates seeking office in 2020? Source: AP

In the largest look so far at the racial inequality of COVID-19's impact, white people are affected at dramatically lower levels than black and Latino people in America. Source: NYT

A man seen carrying what turned out to be an unloaded rifle near the Battery on Sunday was doing so legally, police say, since there was no ammo in the gun. Source: P&C

