Before You Go: 1,505 new coronavirus cases; Lockdowns as conservation; Sword Gate House sold

The state tallied 1,505 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the percent positive rate up to 18.8 percent.Nearly 70 percent of the state's hospital beds are full, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.As of 4:03 p.m. July 6, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:Positive tests in S.C.: 46,247 (+1,505 new positive cases since July 5)Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 5,978 (+326)Negative tests in S.C.: 422,498Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 819 (+6): "Longtime Lowcountry restaurant leaders offer their assessments of the coronavirus pandemic" The Trace : South Carolina-based Palmetto State Armory reportedly sold boogaloo-themed rifles earlier this year, targeting followers of the loosely organized militant, anti-government extremist group. $10 million : The selling price for the famed Sword Gate House on Legare Street downtown, per The Atlantic: "Lockdowns Could Be the ‘Biggest Conservation Action’ in a Century" The Verge: Uber has acquired Postmates for $2.65 billion