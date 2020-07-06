Before You Go: 1,505 new coronavirus cases; Lockdowns as conservation; Sword Gate House sold

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
The state tallied 1,505 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the percent positive rate up to 18.8 percent.
Nearly 70 percent of the state's hospital beds are full, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
As of 4:03 p.m. July 6, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 46,247 (+1,505 new positive cases since July 5)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 5,978 (+326)
Negative tests in S.C.: 422,498
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 819 (+6)
