Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Monday, July 6, 2020

Before You Go: 1,505 new coronavirus cases; Lockdowns as conservation; Sword Gate House sold

Percent positive rate at nearly 19 percent

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 4:41 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER SPENCER MEANS
  • Flickr user Spencer Means
COVID-19 update: The state tallied 1,505 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the percent positive rate up to 18.8 percent.

Nearly 70 percent of the state's hospital beds are full, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As of 4:03 p.m. July 6, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

Positive tests in S.C.: 46,247 (+1,505 new positive cases since July 5)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 5,978 (+326)
Negative tests in S.C.: 422,498
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 819 (+6)
DHEC
  • DHEC

What we're reading today:

Post and Courier: "Longtime Lowcountry restaurant leaders offer their assessments of the coronavirus pandemic"

The Trace: South Carolina-based Palmetto State Armory reportedly sold boogaloo-themed rifles earlier this year, targeting followers of the loosely organized militant, anti-government extremist group.

$10 million: The selling price for the famed Sword Gate House on Legare Street downtown, per P&C.

The Atlantic: "Lockdowns Could Be the ‘Biggest Conservation Action’ in a Century"

The Verge: Uber has acquired Postmates for $2.65 billion

From the City Paper:

- Mansueta's departing Workshop, continue weekly Filipino pop-ups at 132 Spring
- Contour releases two covers in support of arts academy the Black School

Tags: ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS