Friday, July 3, 2020

The Agenda: State health officials ask people to stay home over the holiday weekend; jobs not bouncing back the way officials hoped

Double the number of fireworks

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Jul 3, 2020 at 10:38 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY 🇨🇭 CLAUDIO SCHWARZ | @PURZLBAUM ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by 🇨🇭 Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum on Unsplash
Celebrate at home. In the wake of the increasing coronavirus numbers, South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control is asking people to stay at home over the holiday weekend. Source: The State

Hospitality workers worried. Not only are health officials worried, local hospitality employees at half a dozen Charleston restaurants told the Post and Courier that they feel abandoned by politicians who wanted to reopen and endangered by customers. They worry about being blackballed for reporting their concerns. Source: P&C

S.C. jobs not bouncing back. Officials have said that with the surging number of coronavirus cases and more people in the hospital, the jobs recovery they hoped for has not come to fruition. While initially the coast saw huge losses in hospitality, now job losses are creeping into other sectors, like manufacturing, health care, and more. Source: AP

Fireworks sales and 911 calls double. Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Isle of Palms, and Dorchester county have reported they've received double the number of complaints about fireworks since last year, while firework stands say they have seen double the amount of sales. Source: Live 5

